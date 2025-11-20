49ers vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12 Monday Night Football

Monday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Carolina Panthers.

Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NFL betting odds.

49ers vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 49ers win (68%)

49ers vs Panthers Point Spread

The 49ers are 7-point favorites against the Panthers. The 49ers are -110 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -110 to cover as a 7-point underdog.

49ers vs Panthers Over/Under

The over/under for 49ers-Panthers on Nov. 24 is 48.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

49ers vs Panthers Moneyline

San Francisco is the favorite, -350 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a +280 underdog on the road.

49ers vs Panthers Betting Trends

San Francisco's record against the spread is 6-5-0.

There have been seven 49ers games (out of 11) that went over the total this season.

Against the spread, the Panthers are 7-4-0 this year.

Carolina has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 7-point underdog or greater this year.

Out of 11 Panthers games so far this season, six have hit the over.

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available.

