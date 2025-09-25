3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football: Seahawks at Cardinals

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Seattle Seahawks take on the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Best Player Prop Picks for Seahawks at Cardinals on Thursday Night Football

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has posted a head-turning 124, 103, and 96 receiving yards through three games. He's bound to come down to earth at some point, though I can’t help but bet on his role in this friendly matchup against the Cardinals.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Receiving Yds Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over Sep 26 12:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

JSN's market shares are truly unrivaled. He's being peppered for a 40.3% target share and 53.7% air yards share while netting an absurd 4.75 yards per route run. He's averaging 88.8 receiving yards across his last 12 games, and this isn't a matchup where I want to fade him.

Sam Darnold and company are moving indoors for the first time of the season and taking on an Arizona group that's coughed up the most catches (48), most targets (79), and sixth-most receiving yards (494) to opposing wide receivers. Tetairoa McMillan burned the Cardinals for 100 yards in Week 2 before Ricky Pearsall got them for 117 yards in Week 3. Add in a close 1.5-point spread that could force Seattle into a pass-heavy script, and I like JSN's chances to deliver tonight.

Trey McBride has erupted for 65-plus receiving yards in five straight home games dating back to last season. Can he reach that benchmark in tonight's matchup against Seattle?

Trey McBride - Receiving Yds Trey McBride Over Sep 26 12:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

McBride's workload has been awesome in the early going. He's playing 91.9% of the snaps and running 83.2% of the routes en route to a team-leading 27.3% target share.

The Kyler Murray-to-Marvin Harrison Jr. connection continues to lack chemistry, and MHJ may have hit a low in Week 3 following a consequential drop. McBride figures to be a focal point in the short week, and we've got him at home and in a friendly matchup.

Seattle has surrendered the most catches, second-most targets, seventh-most receiving yards, and 12th-most yards per route run to tight ends. A season ago, McBride logged a whopping 19 catches, 29 targets, and 203 receiving yards through two games against the Seahawks.

James Conner has been ruled out for the season after sustaining an ankle injury in Week 3, which means Trey Benson should start racking up scores.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Trey Benson +122 View more odds in Sportsbook

Benson commanded a key role even before Conner went down, as he played 39.4% of the snaps and earned 16 touches through Arizona's first two games. With Conner out of the fold, we should expect a heavy workload for Benson out of the gate. Emari Demercado turned just two attempts into zero yards following Conner's exit on Sunday, so this is Benson's backfield until further notice.

Considering Benson's projected role, getting his touchdown prop at plus money seems like a nice deal. The Cardinals are averaging 26.7 points per game at home since last season. Seattle's run defense is strong but they are tied for 12th in most red zone scoring attempts allowed per game.

To Score 2+ Touchdowns To Score 2+ Touchdowns Trey Benson +750 View more odds in Sportsbook

This game has shootout potential and there's a chance the market isn't fully caught up to Benson's new role, at least from a scoring perspective. If you're looking for something with longer odds, Benson To Score 2+ Touchdowns (+750) could be worth a shot.

