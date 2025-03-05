2025 West Coast Basketball Printable Bracket for Conference Tournament

The journey towards the NCAAB men's tournament is underway! The West Coast Conference (WCC) tournament is set to begin on Thursday, March 6th, 2025.

We've compiled each team's seeding, a printable bracket, and schedule that you can use to follow along.

West Coast Tournament Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

West Coast Tournament Schedule

Here is when each round of the tournament will be:

First Round: March 6

Second Round: March 7

Third Round: March 8

Quarterfinals: March 9

Semifinals: March 10

Championship: March 11

