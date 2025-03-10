NCAAB
2025 WAC Basketball Printable Bracket for Tournament
The journey towards the men's basketball tournament championship is underway! The WAC Conference tournament is set to begin on Tuesday, March 11th, 2025.
We've compiled each team's seeding, a printable bracket, and schedule that you can use to follow along.
WAC Tournament Bracket
Download the printable bracket here.
WAC Tournament Schedule
Here is when each round of the tournament will be:
- First Round: March 11th
- Quarterfinals: March 12th-13th
- Semifinals: March 14th
- Championship: March 15th
WAC Tournament Betting Odds
Here are the latest WAC Tournament winner betting odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
WAC Tournament Winner 2025
Grand Canyon
Utah Valley
Seattle
California Baptist
UT Arlington
Abilene Christian
Tarleton State
Southern Utah
Utah Tech
Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.
