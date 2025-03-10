2025 WAC Basketball Printable Bracket for Tournament

The journey towards the men's basketball tournament championship is underway! The WAC Conference tournament is set to begin on Tuesday, March 11th, 2025.

We've compiled each team's seeding, a printable bracket, and schedule that you can use to follow along.

WAC Tournament Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

WAC Tournament Schedule

Here is when each round of the tournament will be:

First Round: March 11th

Quarterfinals: March 12th-13th

Semifinals: March 14th

Championship: March 15th

WAC Tournament Betting Odds

Here are the latest WAC Tournament winner betting odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

WAC Tournament Winner 2025 WAC Tournament Winner 2025 Grand Canyon +145 Utah Valley +230 Seattle +500 California Baptist +500 UT Arlington +2700 Abilene Christian +2700 Tarleton State +10000 Southern Utah +15000 Utah Tech +21000 View more odds in Sportsbook

