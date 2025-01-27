2025 NFL Draft Order After Conference Championships: Top 30 Picks Locked

We are officially headed to Super Bowl LIX!

The Tennessee Titans jumped to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in Week 18. Since then, 30 teams have sealed their spot in the upcoming draft.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place on April 24-26th in Green Bay. Here is the current Round 1 NFL Draft order as of January 27th.

Current 2025 NFL Draft Order

2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick Odds

Here are the NFL Draft betting odds for the top pick, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Cameron Ward +130 Travis Hunter +210 Abdul Carter +210 Shedeur Sanders +700 Will Campbell +5000 Tetairoa McMillan +6000 Mason Graham +6000 View Full Table ChevronDown

