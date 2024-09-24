Rangers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 24

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Texas Rangers taking on the Oakland Athletics.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Athletics Game Info

Texas Rangers (74-82) vs. Oakland Athletics (67-89)

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: BSSW

Rangers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-112) | OAK: (-104)

TEX: (-112) | OAK: (-104) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+146) | OAK: +1.5 (-178)

TEX: -1.5 (+146) | OAK: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rangers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 11-8, 3.96 ERA vs Mitch Spence (Athletics) - 8-9, 4.30 ERA

The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (11-8) for the Rangers and Mitch Spence (8-9) for the Athletics. Eovaldi's team is 14-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Eovaldi starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 12-5. The Athletics are 11-11-0 against the spread when Spence starts. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in 19 of Spence's starts this season, and they went 6-13 in those games.

Rangers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (50.5%)

Rangers vs Athletics Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Athletics, Texas is the favorite at -112, and Oakland is -104 playing at home.

Rangers vs Athletics Spread

The Rangers are at the Athletics and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Oakland is -178 to cover.

Rangers vs Athletics Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Rangers-Athletics on Sept. 24, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in 81 games this season and have come away with the win 45 times (55.6%) in those contests.

This year Texas has won 43 of 76 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 73 of their 150 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers are 66-84-0 against the spread in their 150 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have a 53-82 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 39.3% of those games).

Oakland has gone 51-80 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (38.9%).

The Athletics have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 73 times this season for a 73-80-2 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have covered 52.9% of their games this season, going 82-73-0 against the spread.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has an OPS of .691, fueled by an OBP of .303 and a team-best slugging percentage of .387 this season. He has a .234 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 111th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage, and 106th in slugging.

Semien will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Wyatt Langford is batting .253 with 25 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 47 walks, while slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Langford has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Josh Smith is batting .261 with a .397 slugging percentage and 60 RBI this year.

Smith has picked up a hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .220 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Adolis Garcia has been key for Texas with 123 hits, an OBP of .280 plus a slugging percentage of .389.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has racked up an on-base percentage of .367, a slugging percentage of .570, and has 155 hits, all club-bests for the Athletics (while batting .296).

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 10th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

JJ Bleday is hitting .245 with 43 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 66 walks. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Lawrence Butler has 23 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .265.

Shea Langeliers has 17 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 38 walks while batting .224.

Rangers vs Athletics Head to Head

9/1/2024: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/31/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/30/2024: 9-2 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-2 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/8/2024: 12-11 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-11 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/8/2024: 9-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/7/2024: 15-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

15-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/6/2024: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/11/2024: 1-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

1-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/10/2024: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/9/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

