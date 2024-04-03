Padres vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3
Odds updated as of 3:26 PM
In MLB action on Wednesday, the San Diego Padres face the St. Louis Cardinals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Padres vs Cardinals Game Info
- San Diego Padres (3-5) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (3-3)
- Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California
- Coverage: MLB Network
Padres vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SD: (-158) | STL: (+134)
- Spread: SD: -1.5 (+128) | STL: +1.5 (-154)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Padres vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Joe Musgrove (Padres) - 0-1, 9.72 ERA vs Zack Thompson (Cardinals) - 0-1, 8.44 ERA
The Padres will give the nod to Joe Musgrove (0-1) versus the Cardinals and Zack Thompson (0-1). Musgrove has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Musgrove's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Thompson has started only one game with a set spread, which the Cardinals failed to cover. The Cardinals were the underdog on the moneyline for one Thompson start this season -- they lost.
Padres vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Padres win (62%)
Padres vs Cardinals Moneyline
- The Padres vs Cardinals moneyline has San Diego as a -158 favorite, while St. Louis is a +134 underdog on the road.
Padres vs Cardinals Spread
- The Cardinals are at the Padres, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cardinals are +128 to cover the spread, and the Padres are -154.
Padres vs Cardinals Over/Under
- An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Padres-Cardinals on April 3, with the over being -106 and the under -114.
Bet on San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!
Padres vs Cardinals Betting Trends
- The Padres have come away with one wins in the five contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- San Diego has played as a favorite of -158 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.
- The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in five of their eight opportunities.
- The Padres are 3-5-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Cardinals have compiled a 3-3 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).
- St. Louis is 1-3 (winning just 25% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.
- The Cardinals have played in six games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total two times (2-2-2).
- The Cardinals have a 4-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 66.7% of the time).
Padres Player Leaders
- Luis Campusano has an OPS of 1.000, fueled by an OBP of .400 and a team-best slugging percentage of .600 this season. He has a .400 batting average.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 37th in slugging.
- Manny Machado has two doubles, two home runs and five walks. He's batting .226 and slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .333.
- He ranks 125th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging among qualified batters.
- Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego in total hits (nine) this season, and four of those have gone for extra bases.
- Tatis has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, three home runs and three RBI.
- Ha-Seong Kim has been key for San Diego with seven hits, an OBP of .314 plus a slugging percentage of .400.
Cardinals Player Leaders
- Brendan Donovan has accumulated an on-base percentage of .393 and a slugging percentage of .500. Both lead the Cardinals. He's batting .292.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 66th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 50th and he is 60th in slugging.
- Donovan brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.
- Willson Contreras has racked up three hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .176 while slugging .529 with an on-base percentage of .333.
- Including all qualified players, he ranks 150th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.
- Paul Goldschmidt is batting .238 with a home run and five walks.
- Nolan Arenado is hitting .160 with a double.
Padres vs Cardinals Head to Head
- 4/2/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 4/1/2024: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 9/24/2023: 12-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 9/23/2023: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 9/22/2023: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 8/30/2023: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 8/29/2023: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 8/28/2023: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 9/22/2022: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 9/21/2022: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!