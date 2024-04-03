Padres vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

In MLB action on Wednesday, the San Diego Padres face the St. Louis Cardinals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Cardinals Game Info

San Diego Padres (3-5) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (3-3)

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: MLB Network

Padres vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-158) | STL: (+134)

SD: (-158) | STL: (+134) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+128) | STL: +1.5 (-154)

SD: -1.5 (+128) | STL: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Padres vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Musgrove (Padres) - 0-1, 9.72 ERA vs Zack Thompson (Cardinals) - 0-1, 8.44 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Joe Musgrove (0-1) versus the Cardinals and Zack Thompson (0-1). Musgrove has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Musgrove's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Thompson has started only one game with a set spread, which the Cardinals failed to cover. The Cardinals were the underdog on the moneyline for one Thompson start this season -- they lost.

Padres vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (62%)

Padres vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Padres vs Cardinals moneyline has San Diego as a -158 favorite, while St. Louis is a +134 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at the Padres, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cardinals are +128 to cover the spread, and the Padres are -154.

Padres vs Cardinals Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Padres-Cardinals on April 3, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with one wins in the five contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Diego has played as a favorite of -158 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in five of their eight opportunities.

The Padres are 3-5-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have compiled a 3-3 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

St. Louis is 1-3 (winning just 25% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in six games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total two times (2-2-2).

The Cardinals have a 4-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Luis Campusano has an OPS of 1.000, fueled by an OBP of .400 and a team-best slugging percentage of .600 this season. He has a .400 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 37th in slugging.

Manny Machado has two doubles, two home runs and five walks. He's batting .226 and slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He ranks 125th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging among qualified batters.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego in total hits (nine) this season, and four of those have gone for extra bases.

Tatis has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, three home runs and three RBI.

Ha-Seong Kim has been key for San Diego with seven hits, an OBP of .314 plus a slugging percentage of .400.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has accumulated an on-base percentage of .393 and a slugging percentage of .500. Both lead the Cardinals. He's batting .292.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 66th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 50th and he is 60th in slugging.

Donovan brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Willson Contreras has racked up three hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .176 while slugging .529 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 150th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .238 with a home run and five walks.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .160 with a double.

Padres vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/2/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/1/2024: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/24/2023: 12-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

12-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/23/2023: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/22/2023: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/30/2023: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/29/2023: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/28/2023: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/22/2022: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/21/2022: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!