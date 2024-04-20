Oilers vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

In NHL action on Monday, the Edmonton Oilers play the Los Angeles Kings.

Oilers vs Kings Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6) vs. Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11)

Date: Monday, April 22, 2024

Monday, April 22, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN2, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Oilers vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-167) Kings (+138) 5.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (56.6%)

Oilers vs Kings Spread

The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-178 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +146.

Oilers vs Kings Over/Under

The Oilers-Kings matchup on April 22 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.

Oilers vs Kings Moneyline