Oilers vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Data Skrive
In NHL action on Monday, the Edmonton Oilers play the Los Angeles Kings.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Oilers vs Kings Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6) vs. Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11)
- Date: Monday, April 22, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN2, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
Oilers vs Kings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Oilers (-167)
|Kings (+138)
|5.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (56.6%)
Oilers vs Kings Spread
- The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-178 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +146.
Oilers vs Kings Over/Under
- The Oilers-Kings matchup on April 22 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.
Oilers vs Kings Moneyline
- Los Angeles is the underdog, +138 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -167 favorite at home.