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Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets

Ziaire Williams

Brooklyn Nets • #1 SF

Ziaire Williams Out April 5 Against Wizards Due To Foot Injury

Ziaire Williams (Foot) is out for the upcoming contest against the Wizards on Sunday, April 5. As of Saturday evening, the Nets are favored by 3.5 with a total of 230.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 3, Williams posted eight points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal in a 141-107 loss to the Hawks. Williams is averaging 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ziaire Williams

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