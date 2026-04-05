Ziaire Williams Out April 5 Against Wizards Due To Foot Injury

Last time out on April 3, Williams posted eight points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal in a 141-107 loss to the Hawks. Williams is averaging 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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