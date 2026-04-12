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Will Richard
Golden State Warriors

Will Richard

Golden State Warriors • #3 SG

Will Richard Questionable April 12 Against Clippers Due To Back Injury

Will Richard (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Clippers on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Clippers are favored by 6.5 with a total of 224.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 10, Richard posted two rebounds and one block in a 124-118 loss to the Kings. Richard is averaging 6.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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