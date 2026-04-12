Will Richard Questionable April 12 Against Clippers Due To Back Injury

In his last game on April 10, Richard posted two rebounds and one block in a 124-118 loss to the Kings. Richard is averaging 6.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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