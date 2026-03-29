Walter Clayton Jr. Questionable March 30 Against Suns Due To Ankle Injury

In his last game on March 28, Clayton recorded seven points, three rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 125-124 win over the Bulls. Clayton is averaging 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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