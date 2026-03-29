Walter Clayton Jr. Questionable March 30 Against Suns Due To Ankle Injury
Walter Clayton Jr. (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Suns on Monday, March 30. As of Sunday evening, the Suns are favored by 13 with a total of 230.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 28, Clayton recorded seven points, three rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 125-124 win over the Bulls. Clayton is averaging 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.