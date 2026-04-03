Walter Clayton Jr. Questionable April 3 Against Raptors Due To Hip Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 130-119 loss to the Knicks on April 1, Clayton totaled 10 points, one rebound and five assists. Clayton is averaging 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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