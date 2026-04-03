Walter Clayton Jr. Questionable April 3 Against Raptors Due To Hip Injury
Walter Clayton Jr. (Hip) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Raptors on Friday, April 3. As of Friday afternoon, the Raptors are favored by 14 with a total of 232.5.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 130-119 loss to the Knicks on April 1, Clayton totaled 10 points, one rebound and five assists. Clayton is averaging 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.