Walter Clayton Jr. Questionable April 10 Against Jazz Due To Hip Injury

In his most recent action, a 136-119 loss to the Nuggets on April 8, Clayton put up 15 points, two rebounds and three assists. Clayton is averaging 7.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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