Walter Clayton Jr. Questionable April 10 Against Jazz Due To Hip Injury
Walter Clayton Jr. (Hip) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Jazz on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Jazz are favored by 4 with a total of 247.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 136-119 loss to the Nuggets on April 8, Clayton put up 15 points, two rebounds and three assists. Clayton is averaging 7.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.