FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Walter Clayton Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies

Walter Clayton Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies • #4 PG

Walter Clayton Jr. Questionable April 10 Against Jazz Due To Hip Injury

Walter Clayton Jr. (Hip) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Jazz on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Jazz are favored by 4 with a total of 247.5.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 136-119 loss to the Nuggets on April 8, Clayton put up 15 points, two rebounds and three assists. Clayton is averaging 7.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walter Clayton Jr.

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Memphis GrizzliesRecent Memphis Grizzlies Player News

View All Memphis Grizzlies Player News