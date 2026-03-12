Victor Wembanyama Questionable March 12 Against Nuggets Due To Ankle Injury
Victor Wembanyama (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Nuggets on Thursday, March 12. As of Thursday morning, the Spurs are favored by 6 with a total of 238.5.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 125-116 win over the Celtics on March 10, Wembanyama tallied 39 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks. Wembanyama paces his team in both points (24.2 per game) and boards (11.1), and averages 2.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 3.0 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.