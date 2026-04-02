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Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs • #1 C

Victor Wembanyama Out April 2 Against Clippers Due To Injury Management Injury

Victor Wembanyama (Injury Management) is out for the upcoming contest against the Clippers on Thursday, April 2. As of Thursday evening, the Clippers are favored by 2.5 with a total of 230.5.

What It Means

In his last game, a 127-113 win over the Warriors on April 1, Wembanyama put up 41 points, 18 rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Wembanyama is tops on his team in both points (24.7 per game) and boards (11.5), and averages 3.0 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 3.1 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Wembanyama

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