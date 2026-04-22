Victor Wembanyama DTD For Game 2 Against Trail Blazers Due To Concussion Protocol Injury

Wembanyama put up 35 points, five rebounds, one assist and two blocks in his most recent action, a 111-98 win over the Trail Blazers on April 19. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

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