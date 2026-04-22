FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs • #1 C

Victor Wembanyama DTD For Game 2 Against Trail Blazers Due To Concussion Protocol Injury

Victor Wembanyama (Concussion Protocol) is listed as day-to-day for Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Trail Blazers on Friday, April 24. As of Tuesday evening, the Spurs are favored by 1.5 with a total of 222.5.

What It Means

Wembanyama put up 35 points, five rebounds, one assist and two blocks in his most recent action, a 111-98 win over the Trail Blazers on April 19. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Wembanyama

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

San Antonio SpursRecent San Antonio Spurs Player News

View All San Antonio Spurs Player News