Victor Wembanyama DTD For April 4 Against Nuggets Due To Injury Management Injury

Last time out on April 1, Wembanyama put up 41 points, 18 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in a 127-113 win over the Warriors. Wembanyama leads his team in both points (24.7 per game) and boards (11.5), and averages 3.0 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steals and 3.1 blocked shots.