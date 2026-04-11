Vít Krejčí DTD For April 12 Against Kings Due To Calf Injury

In his last game on March 15, Krejci posted nine points and one rebound in a 109-103 loss to the 76ers. Krejci is averaging 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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