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Vit Krejci
Portland Trail Blazers

Vit Krejci

Portland Trail Blazers • #27 PG

Vít Krejčí DTD For April 12 Against Kings Due To Calf Injury

Vit Krejci (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Kings on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday morning, the Trail Blazers are favored by 16.5 with a total of 228.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 15, Krejci posted nine points and one rebound in a 109-103 loss to the 76ers. Krejci is averaging 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Vit Krejci

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