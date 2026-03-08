Tyrese Proctor Out March 8 Against Celtics Due To Quadricep Injury
Tyrese Proctor (Quadricep) is out for the upcoming game against the Celtics on Sunday, March 8. As of Sunday morning, the Cavaliers are favored by 1 with a total of 224.5.
What It Means
In his last game on Feb. 27, Proctor put up four points, one assist and one steal in a 122-119 loss to the Pistons. Proctor is averaging 4.8 points, 1.0 rebound, 1.3 assists and 0.4 steals per game this season.
