Tyrese Proctor Out March 11 Against Magic Due To Quadricep Injury

Tyrese Proctor (Quadricep) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Magic on Wednesday, March 11. As of Wednesday morning, the Cavaliers are favored by 3.5 with a total of 226.5.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 27, Proctor posted four points, one assist and one steal in a 122-119 loss to the Pistons. Proctor is averaging 4.8 points, 1.0 rebound, 1.3 assists and 0.4 steals per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

