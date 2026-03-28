Tyrese Maxey Questionable March 28 Against Hornets Due To Finger Injury

Last time out on March 7, Maxey put up 31 points, two rebounds, five assists and four steals in a 125-116 loss to the Hawks. Maxey is tops on his squad in both points (29.0 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 4.1 boards. At the other end, he delivers 2.0 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

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