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Tyler Kolek
New York Knicks

Tyler Kolek

New York Knicks • #13 PG

Tyler Kolek Questionable April 9 Against Celtics Due To Oblique Injury

Tyler Kolek (Oblique) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Celtics on Thursday, April 9. As of Thursday morning, the Knicks are favored by 4.5 with a total of 215.5.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 136-96 win over the Bulls on April 3, Kolek put up eight points, two assists and one steal. Kolek is averaging 4.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Kolek

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