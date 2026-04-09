Tyler Kolek Questionable April 9 Against Celtics Due To Oblique Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 136-96 win over the Bulls on April 3, Kolek put up eight points, two assists and one steal. Kolek is averaging 4.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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