Tyler Kolek DTD For Game 1 Against Hawks Due To Oblique Injury
Tyler Kolek (Oblique) is listed as day-to-day for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Hawks on Saturday, April 18. As of Monday evening, the Knicks are favored by 5.5 with a total of 215.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 3, Kolek put up eight points, two assists and one steal in a 136-96 win over the Bulls. Kolek averaged 4.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.