Tyler Kolek DTD For Game 1 Against Hawks Due To Oblique Injury

In his last game on April 3, Kolek put up eight points, two assists and one steal in a 136-96 win over the Bulls. Kolek averaged 4.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

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