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Tyler Herro
Miami Heat

Tyler Herro

Miami Heat • #14 SG

Tyler Herro DTD For March 30 Against 76ers Due To Neck Injury

Tyler Herro (Neck) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the 76ers on Monday, March 30. As of Monday evening, the 76ers are favored by 2 with a total of 243.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 29, Herro recorded 31 points, three rebounds and four assists in a 135-118 loss to the Pacers. Herro is averaging 21.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Herro

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