Tyler Herro DTD For March 30 Against 76ers Due To Neck Injury

In his last game on March 29, Herro recorded 31 points, three rebounds and four assists in a 135-118 loss to the Pacers. Herro is averaging 21.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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