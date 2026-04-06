Ty Jerome Out April 6 Against Cavaliers Due To Ankle Injury
Ty Jerome (Ankle) is out for the upcoming game against the Cavaliers on Monday, April 6. As of Monday afternoon, the Cavaliers are favored by 13.5 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
Jerome tallied 17 points, one rebound, four assists, two steals and one block in his last action, a 146-107 loss to the Hawks on March 23. Jerome is averaging 19.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.