Ty Jerome Out April 6 Against Cavaliers Due To Ankle Injury

Jerome tallied 17 points, one rebound, four assists, two steals and one block in his last action, a 146-107 loss to the Hawks on March 23. Jerome is averaging 19.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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