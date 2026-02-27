FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies

Ty Jerome

Memphis Grizzlies • #2 PG

Ty Jerome DTD For Feb. 27 Against Mavericks Due To Thigh Injury

Ty Jerome (Thigh) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Mavericks on Friday, Feb. 27. As of Friday morning, the Mavericks are favored by 5 with a total of 239.5.

What It Means

Jerome totaled 22 points, three rebounds, five assists and one steal in his most recent game, a 133-112 loss to the Warriors on Feb. 25. Jerome is averaging 19.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Ty Jerome

