Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards

Tristan Vukcevic

Washington Wizards C

Tristan Vukcevic Questionable Feb. 26 Against Hawks Due To Hip Injury

Tristan Vukcevic (Hip) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Hawks on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the Hawks are favored by 10.5 with a total of 233.5.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 24, Vukcevic posted five points, six rebounds, one assist and one block in a 119-98 loss to the Hawks. Vukcevic is averaging 7.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Tristan Vukcevic

