Tristan Vukcevic Questionable Feb. 26 Against Hawks Due To Hip Injury
Tristan Vukcevic (Hip) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Hawks on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the Hawks are favored by 10.5 with a total of 233.5.
What It Means
Last time out on Feb. 24, Vukcevic posted five points, six rebounds, one assist and one block in a 119-98 loss to the Hawks. Vukcevic is averaging 7.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.