Tristan Vukcevic Questionable April 4 Against Heat Due To Knee Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 153-131 loss to the 76ers on April 1, Vukcevic had 17 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal. Vukcevic is averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

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