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Trey Murphy III
New Orleans Pelicans

Trey Murphy III

New Orleans Pelicans • #25 SF

Trey Murphy III Questionable April 5 Against Magic Due To Ankle Injury

Trey Murphy III (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Magic on Sunday, April 5. As of Saturday evening, the Magic are favored by 4.5 with a total of 234.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 3, Murphy posted 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and two blocks in a 117-113 loss to the Kings. Murphy paces his squad in both points (21.5 per game) and assists (3.8), and averages 5.7 boards. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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