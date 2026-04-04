Trey Murphy III Questionable April 5 Against Magic Due To Ankle Injury

Last time out on April 3, Murphy posted 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and two blocks in a 117-113 loss to the Kings. Murphy paces his squad in both points (21.5 per game) and assists (3.8), and averages 5.7 boards. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

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