Trey Murphy III DTD For April 3 Against Kings Due To Ankle Injury

Murphy totaled 19 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in his last action, a 118-106 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 2. Murphy paces his team in both points (21.6 per game) and assists (3.8), and averages 5.7 boards. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

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