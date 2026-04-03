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Trey Murphy III
New Orleans Pelicans

Trey Murphy III

New Orleans Pelicans • #25 SF

Trey Murphy III DTD For April 3 Against Kings Due To Ankle Injury

Trey Murphy III (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Kings on Friday, April 3. As of Friday afternoon, the Pelicans are favored by 5.5 with a total of 233.5.

What It Means

Murphy totaled 19 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in his last action, a 118-106 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 2. Murphy paces his team in both points (21.6 per game) and assists (3.8), and averages 5.7 boards. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trey Murphy III

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