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Trey Murphy III
New Orleans Pelicans

Trey Murphy III

New Orleans Pelicans • #25 SF

Trey Murphy III DTD For April 12 Against Timberwolves Due To Ankle Injury

Trey Murphy III (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Timberwolves on Sunday, April 12.

What It Means

Murphy totaled 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and two blocks in his most recent action, a 117-113 loss to the Kings on April 3. Murphy is tops on his team in both points (21.5 per game) and assists (3.8), and averages 5.7 boards. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trey Murphy III

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