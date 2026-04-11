Trey Murphy III DTD For April 12 Against Timberwolves Due To Ankle Injury
Trey Murphy III (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Timberwolves on Sunday, April 12.
What It Means
Murphy totaled 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and two blocks in his most recent action, a 117-113 loss to the Kings on April 3. Murphy is tops on his team in both points (21.5 per game) and assists (3.8), and averages 5.7 boards. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.