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Trendon Watford
Philadelphia 76ers

Trendon Watford

Philadelphia 76ers • #12 PF

Trendon Watford DTD For NBA Play-In Against Magic (Illness)

Trendon Watford (Illness) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming 2026 NBA play-in tournament game against the Magic on Wednesday, April 15. As of Wednesday afternoon, the 76ers are favored by 1.5 with a total of 224.5.

What It Means

In his last game, a 126-106 win over the Bucks on April 12, Watford totaled two points, one assist and one block. Watford averaged 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trendon Watford

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