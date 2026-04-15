Trendon Watford DTD For NBA Play-In Against Magic (Illness)

In his last game, a 126-106 win over the Bucks on April 12, Watford totaled two points, one assist and one block. Watford averaged 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

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