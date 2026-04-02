Tre Jones Questionable April 3 Against Knicks Due To Ankle Injury

Jones put up 15 points, two rebounds and one assist in his last action, a 145-126 loss to the Pacers on April 1. Jones paces his squad in assists with 5.4 per game, and averages 13.4 points and 3.1 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

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