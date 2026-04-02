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Tre Jones
Chicago Bulls

Tre Jones

Chicago Bulls • #30 PG

Tre Jones Questionable April 3 Against Knicks Due To Ankle Injury

Tre Jones (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Knicks on Friday, April 3. As of Thursday evening, the Knicks are favored by 16.5 with a total of 238.5.

What It Means

Jones put up 15 points, two rebounds and one assist in his last action, a 145-126 loss to the Pacers on April 1. Jones paces his squad in assists with 5.4 per game, and averages 13.4 points and 3.1 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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