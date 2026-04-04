Tre Johnson Questionable April 4 Against Heat Due To Foot Injury

In his most recent game, a 153-131 loss to the 76ers on April 1, Johnson totaled eight points, four rebounds and four assists. Johnson leads his team in points per contest (12.2), and averages 2.8 boards and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

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