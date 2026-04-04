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Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards

Tre Johnson

Washington Wizards • #12 SG

Tre Johnson Questionable April 4 Against Heat Due To Foot Injury

Tre Johnson (Foot) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Heat on Saturday, April 4. As of Friday evening, the Heat are favored by 17.5 with a total of 247.5.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 153-131 loss to the 76ers on April 1, Johnson totaled eight points, four rebounds and four assists. Johnson leads his team in points per contest (12.2), and averages 2.8 boards and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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