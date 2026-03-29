Tre Johnson Out March 29 Against Trail Blazers Due To Foot Injury

Johnson tallied 11 points and one rebound in his most recent action, a 131-126 loss to the Warriors on March 27. Johnson leads his team in points per game (12.3), and averages 2.8 boards and 2.0 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

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