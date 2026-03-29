Tre Johnson Out March 29 Against Trail Blazers Due To Foot Injury
Tre Johnson (Foot) is out for the upcoming contest against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 29. As of Sunday morning, the Trail Blazers are favored by 16 with a total of 238.5.
What It Means
Johnson tallied 11 points and one rebound in his most recent action, a 131-126 loss to the Warriors on March 27. Johnson leads his team in points per game (12.3), and averages 2.8 boards and 2.0 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.