Trayce Jackson-Davis Out April 9 Against Heat (Illness)

Jackson-Davis didn't score in his most recent action, a 121-95 win over the Heat on April 7. Jackson-Davis is averaging 3.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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