FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Toronto Raptors

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Toronto Raptors • #32 PF

Trayce Jackson-Davis Out April 9 Against Heat (Illness)

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Illness) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Heat on Thursday, April 9. As of Thursday afternoon, the Raptors are favored by 3.5 with a total of 236.5.

What It Means

Jackson-Davis didn't score in his most recent action, a 121-95 win over the Heat on April 7. Jackson-Davis is averaging 3.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trayce Jackson-Davis

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Toronto RaptorsRecent Toronto Raptors Player News

View All Toronto Raptors Player News