Trayce Jackson-Davis DTD For March 11 Against Pelicans Due To Hand Injury
Trayce Jackson-Davis (Hand) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Pelicans on Wednesday, March 11. As of Wednesday morning, the Raptors are favored by 1.5 with a total of 232.5.
What It Means
Jackson-Davis tallied two points and four rebounds in his last action, a 115-107 loss to the Timberwolves on March 5. Jackson-Davis is averaging 3.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
