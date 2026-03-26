Tobias Harris Questionable March 26 Against Pelicans Due To Hip Injury

In his last game on March 25, Harris put up 22 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal in a 130-129 loss to the Hawks. Harris is averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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