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Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons

Tobias Harris

Detroit Pistons • #12 F

Tobias Harris Questionable March 26 Against Pelicans Due To Hip Injury

Tobias Harris (Hip) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Pelicans on Thursday, March 26. As of Thursday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 4 with a total of 226.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 25, Harris put up 22 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal in a 130-129 loss to the Hawks. Harris is averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tobias Harris

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