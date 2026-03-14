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Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons

Tobias Harris

Detroit Pistons • #12 F

Tobias Harris Out March 13 Against Grizzlies Due To Hip Injury

Tobias Harris (Hip) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Grizzlies on Friday, March 13. As of Friday evening, the Pistons are favored by 16 with a total of 233.5.

What It Means

Harris totaled 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal in his most recent action, a 131-109 win over the 76ers on March 12. Harris is averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tobias Harris

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