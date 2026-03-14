Tobias Harris Out March 13 Against Grizzlies Due To Hip Injury

Harris totaled 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal in his most recent action, a 131-109 win over the 76ers on March 12. Harris is averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.