Tidjane Salaün DTD For March 29 Against Celtics Due To Calf Injury
Tidjane Salaun (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Celtics on Sunday, March 29. As of Sunday morning, the Celtics are favored by 1 with a total of 215.5.
What It Means
Salaun didn't score in his last action, a 117-90 win over the Mavericks on March 3. Salaun is averaging 6.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.