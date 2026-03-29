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Tidjane Salaun
Charlotte Hornets

Tidjane Salaun

Charlotte Hornets • #31 PF

Tidjane Salaün DTD For March 29 Against Celtics Due To Calf Injury

Tidjane Salaun (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Celtics on Sunday, March 29. As of Sunday morning, the Celtics are favored by 1 with a total of 215.5.

What It Means

Salaun didn't score in his last action, a 117-90 win over the Mavericks on March 3. Salaun is averaging 6.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tidjane Salaun

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