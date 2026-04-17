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Thomas Bryant
Cleveland Cavaliers

Thomas Bryant

Cleveland Cavaliers • #3 C

Thomas Bryant Out For Game 1 Due To Calf Injury

Thomas Bryant (Calf) is out for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Raptors on Saturday, April 18. As of Friday evening, the Cavaliers are favored by 8 with a total of 219.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 5, Bryant recorded 14 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in a 117-108 win over the Pacers. Bryant averaged 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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