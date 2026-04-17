Thomas Bryant Out For Game 1 Due To Calf Injury
Thomas Bryant (Calf) is out for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Raptors on Saturday, April 18. As of Friday evening, the Cavaliers are favored by 8 with a total of 219.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 5, Bryant recorded 14 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in a 117-108 win over the Pacers. Bryant averaged 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.