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Thomas Bryant
Cleveland Cavaliers

Thomas Bryant

Cleveland Cavaliers • #3 C

Thomas Bryant DTD For Game 2 Against Raptors Due To Calf Injury

Thomas Bryant (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Raptors on Monday, April 20. As of Saturday evening, the Cavaliers are favored by 8.5 with a total of 223.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 5, Bryant put up 14 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in a 117-108 win over the Pacers. Bryant averaged 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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