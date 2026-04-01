Thanasis Antetokounmpo DTD For April 1 Against Rockets Due To Calf Injury
Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Rockets on Wednesday, April 1. As of Tuesday evening, the Rockets are favored by 17 with a total of 216.5.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 130-99 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 25, Antetokounmpo tallied one point, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Antetokounmpo is averaging 1.2 points, 0.9 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.