Thanasis Antetokounmpo DTD For April 1 Against Rockets Due To Calf Injury

In his most recent game, a 130-99 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 25, Antetokounmpo tallied one point, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Antetokounmpo is averaging 1.2 points, 0.9 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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