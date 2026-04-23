Terrence Shannon Jr. Questionable For Game 3 Against Nuggets (Illness)

In his last appearance, a 132-126 win over the Pelicans on April 12, Shannon totaled 26 points, four rebounds, five assists and one steal. Shannon averaged 5.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.