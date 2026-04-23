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Terrence Shannon Jr.
Minnesota Timberwolves

Terrence Shannon Jr.

Minnesota Timberwolves • #1 SG

Terrence Shannon Jr. Questionable For Game 3 Against Nuggets (Illness)

Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illness) is questionable for Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Nuggets on Thursday, April 23. As of Thursday evening, the Nuggets are favored by 1.5 with a total of 232.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 132-126 win over the Pelicans on April 12, Shannon totaled 26 points, four rebounds, five assists and one steal. Shannon averaged 5.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Terrence Shannon Jr.

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