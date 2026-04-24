Terrence Shannon Jr. DTD For Game 4 Against Nuggets (Illness)

Last time out on April 12, Shannon put up 26 points, four rebounds, five assists and one steal in a 132-126 win over the Pelicans. Shannon averaged 5.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.