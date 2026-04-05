Terance Mann DTD For April 5 Against Wizards Due To Achilles Injury
Terance Mann (Achilles) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Wizards on Sunday, April 5. As of Saturday evening, the Nets are favored by 3.5 with a total of 230.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 3, Mann posted eight points, two rebounds and one assist in a 141-107 loss to the Hawks. Mann is averaging 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.