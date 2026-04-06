Taylor Hendricks DTD For April 6 Against Cavaliers Due To Thumb Injury

In his last game, a 131-115 loss to the Bucks on April 5, Hendricks put up 11 points, four rebounds and four steals. Hendricks is averaging 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

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