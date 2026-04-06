Taylor Hendricks DTD For April 6 Against Cavaliers Due To Thumb Injury
Taylor Hendricks (Thumb) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Cavaliers on Monday, April 6. As of Monday afternoon, the Cavaliers are favored by 13.5 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 131-115 loss to the Bucks on April 5, Hendricks put up 11 points, four rebounds and four steals. Hendricks is averaging 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.