Taylor Hendricks DTD For April 1 Against Knicks Due To Finger Injury

Hendricks put up five points and two rebounds in his most recent action, a 131-105 loss to the Suns on March 30. Hendricks is averaging 7.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

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