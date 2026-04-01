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Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies

Taylor Hendricks

Memphis Grizzlies • #22 PF

Taylor Hendricks DTD For April 1 Against Knicks Due To Finger Injury

Taylor Hendricks (Finger) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Knicks on Wednesday, April 1. As of Tuesday evening, the Knicks are favored by 15 with a total of 227.5.

What It Means

Hendricks put up five points and two rebounds in his most recent action, a 131-105 loss to the Suns on March 30. Hendricks is averaging 7.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taylor Hendricks

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