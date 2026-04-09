Tari Eason Questionable April 9 Against 76ers (Illness)
Tari Eason (Illness) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the 76ers on Thursday, April 9. As of Thursday afternoon, the Rockets are favored by 6 with a total of 226.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 7, Eason put up 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals in a 119-105 win over the Suns. Eason is averaging 10.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.