Tari Eason Questionable April 9 Against 76ers (Illness)

In his last game on April 7, Eason put up 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals in a 119-105 win over the Suns. Eason is averaging 10.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

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