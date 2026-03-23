Taj Gibson Questionable March 23 Against Hawks Due To Foot Injury

In his last game on March 21, Gibson put up seven points and three rebounds in a 124-101 loss to the Hornets. Gibson is averaging 3.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.