Taj Gibson Questionable March 23 Against Hawks Due To Foot Injury
Taj Gibson (Foot) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Hawks on Monday, March 23. As of Sunday evening, the Hawks are favored by 13.5 with a total of 240.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 21, Gibson put up seven points and three rebounds in a 124-101 loss to the Hornets. Gibson is averaging 3.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.