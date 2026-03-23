FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Taj Gibson
Memphis Grizzlies

Taj Gibson

Memphis Grizzlies • #67 FC

Taj Gibson Questionable March 23 Against Hawks Due To Foot Injury

Taj Gibson (Foot) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Hawks on Monday, March 23. As of Sunday evening, the Hawks are favored by 13.5 with a total of 240.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 21, Gibson put up seven points and three rebounds in a 124-101 loss to the Hornets. Gibson is averaging 3.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taj Gibson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Memphis GrizzliesRecent Memphis Grizzlies Player News

View All Memphis Grizzlies Player News